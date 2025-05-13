Walt Disney Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Walt Disney DIS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DIS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Walt Disney.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 75% bullish and 12%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $215,605, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $121,454.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $90.0 and $120.0 for Walt Disney, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Walt Disney stands at 928.17, with a total volume reaching 1,128.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Walt Disney, situated within the strike price corridor from $90.0 to $120.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Walt Disney Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $11.1 $11.0 $11.06 $120.00 $77.1K 7 70 DIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $3.65 $3.5 $3.5 $110.00 $70.0K 803 306 DIS PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $4.4 $3.85 $3.85 $110.00 $38.5K 803 101 DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $1.18 $1.09 $1.18 $111.00 $34.6K 2.3K 400 DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $1.18 $1.09 $1.18 $111.00 $34.6K 2.3K 400

About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from the firm's ownership of iconic franchises and characters. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

Walt Disney's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,120,854, the price of DIS is up by 1.09%, reaching $111.69.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 85 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Walt Disney

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $120.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a positive move, an analyst from Wolfe Research has upgraded their rating to Outperform and adjusted the price target to $112. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $125. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Guggenheim keeps a Buy rating on Walt Disney with a target price of $120. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $125. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Walt Disney, maintaining a target price of $120.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Walt Disney, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.