Looking At Pan American Silver's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Pan American Silver.

Looking at options history for Pan American Silver PAAS we detected 19 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $133,088 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $782,734.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $21.0 to $30.0 for Pan American Silver over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Pan American Silver stands at 3360.0, with a total volume reaching 8,832.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Pan American Silver, situated within the strike price corridor from $21.0 to $30.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Pan American Silver Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PAAS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.65 $1.6 $1.65 $30.00 $83.2K 8.0K 1.1K PAAS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.65 $1.6 $1.65 $30.00 $83.2K 8.0K 1.1K PAAS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.85 $1.8 $1.85 $30.00 $69.2K 8.0K 388 PAAS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.85 $1.8 $1.85 $30.00 $69.2K 8.0K 388 PAAS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.85 $1.8 $1.85 $30.00 $69.2K 8.0K 388

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp is a mining company principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver and gold-producing properties and assets. The company's principal products are silver and gold, although it also produces and sells zinc, lead, and copper. Its operating mines comprise La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Pan American Silver, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Pan American Silver

With a trading volume of 18,890,097, the price of PAAS is down by -15.97%, reaching $22.86.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 86 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Pan American Silver

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $37.0.

* An analyst from Scotiabank has decided to maintain their Sector Outperform rating on Pan American Silver, which currently sits at a price target of $32. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from CIBC continues to hold a Outperformer rating for Pan American Silver, targeting a price of $42.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.