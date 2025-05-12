Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in JD.com

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on JD.com JD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 35 uncommon options trades for JD.com.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 11%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $735,140, and 29 are calls, for a total amount of $1,247,847.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $55.0 for JD.com over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for JD.com's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across JD.com's significant trades, within a strike price range of $15.0 to $55.0, over the past month.

JD.com Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.36 $2.3 $2.36 $30.00 $354.0K 10.9K 1.5K JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.55 $6.5 $6.5 $30.00 $130.0K 6.2K 210 JD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $9.9 $9.7 $9.7 $45.00 $97.0K 159 100 JD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $9.9 $9.7 $9.7 $45.00 $97.0K 159 100 JD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $22.4 $21.6 $21.93 $15.00 $76.7K 144 57

About JD.com

JD.com is the third-largest Chinese e-commerce platform by GMV in 2024. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

Where Is JD.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 18,008,065, the price of JD is up 6.73% at $36.14.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On JD.com

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $44.67.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on JD.com with a target price of $51. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Macquarie downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $35. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on JD.com, maintaining a target price of $48.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

