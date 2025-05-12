Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AVGO

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Broadcom AVGO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AVGO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 92 uncommon options trades for Broadcom.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $595,447, and 78 are calls, for a total amount of $7,589,592.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $370.0 for Broadcom during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Broadcom stands at 3286.0, with a total volume reaching 40,947.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Broadcom, situated within the strike price corridor from $100.0 to $370.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Broadcom Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/27 $64.05 $63.4 $63.4 $210.00 $951.0K 111 1.7K AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $18.5 $18.3 $18.44 $200.00 $946.7K 10.0K 768 AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.2 $13.05 $13.12 $220.00 $813.5K 9.6K 2.1K AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $8.2 $8.05 $8.05 $250.00 $806.5K 3.9K 1.0K AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $57.0 $56.8 $57.0 $210.00 $171.0K 930 61

About Broadcom

Broadcom is the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally and has expanded into various software businesses, with over $30 billion in annual revenue. It sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, like for its best-of-breed FBAR filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments.Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

In light of the recent options history for Broadcom, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Broadcom's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 12,489,711, the price of AVGO is up by 5.22%, reaching $219.07.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 24 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Broadcom

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $228.33.

* An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $240. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $215. * An analyst from Seaport Global has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $230.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

