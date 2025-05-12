This Is What Whales Are Betting On Upstart Hldgs

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Upstart Hldgs UPST.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UPST, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 options trades for Upstart Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 34%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $26,260, and 22, calls, for a total amount of $917,867.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $42.5 to $72.5 for Upstart Hldgs over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Upstart Hldgs options trades today is 348.0 with a total volume of 1,576.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Upstart Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $42.5 to $72.5 over the last 30 days.

Upstart Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $14.15 $13.1 $14.15 $55.00 $99.0K 107 70 UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $6.65 $6.5 $6.5 $72.50 $74.7K 317 115 UPST CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $25.4 $23.8 $24.6 $42.50 $49.2K 75 20 UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $5.95 $5.55 $5.95 $47.00 $47.6K 563 93 UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $5.25 $4.75 $4.75 $48.00 $47.5K 788 193

About Upstart Hldgs

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small-dollar loans.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Upstart Hldgs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Upstart Hldgs

Currently trading with a volume of 1,696,826, the UPST's price is up by 10.45%, now at $52.1.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 85 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Upstart Hldgs

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $56.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Upstart Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $69. * Showing optimism, an analyst from B of A Securities upgrades its rating to Neutral with a revised price target of $53. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Upstart Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $70. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Upstart Hldgs with a target price of $50. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Upstart Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $42.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

