Wells Fargo Unusual Options Activity For May 09

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Wells Fargo WFC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WFC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Wells Fargo.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $271,888, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $723,362.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $73.0 for Wells Fargo over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Wells Fargo's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Wells Fargo's significant trades, within a strike price range of $40.0 to $73.0, over the past month.

Wells Fargo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/23/25 $12.5 $12.45 $12.45 $60.00 $498.0K 351 700 WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $0.98 $0.96 $0.96 $62.50 $132.0K 3.9K 1.3K WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/23/25 $12.5 $12.45 $12.45 $60.00 $51.0K 351 741 WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $19.3 $18.8 $19.3 $55.00 $46.3K 34 24 WFC CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/23/25 $12.5 $12.45 $12.45 $60.00 $44.8K 351 36

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the US

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Wells Fargo, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Wells Fargo

With a trading volume of 6,700,135, the price of WFC is down by -0.56%, reaching $72.5.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 66 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Wells Fargo

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $78.25.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Wells Fargo, maintaining a target price of $75. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Wells Fargo, maintaining a target price of $73. * An analyst from Raymond James persists with their Strong Buy rating on Wells Fargo, maintaining a target price of $78. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Wells Fargo, maintaining a target price of $87.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Wells Fargo with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.