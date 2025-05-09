Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on APP Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on AppLovin. Our analysis of options history for AppLovin APP revealed 75 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 49% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 26 were puts, with a value of $1,215,406, and 49 were calls, valued at $5,258,148.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $140.0 to $770.0 for AppLovin over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AppLovin's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AppLovin's whale trades within a strike price range from $140.0 to $770.0 in the last 30 days.

AppLovin Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $73.4 $69.0 $69.0 $320.00 $690.0K 207 100 APP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/27 $179.0 $172.0 $175.0 $260.00 $350.0K 34 20 APP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $154.2 $150.6 $150.6 $185.00 $301.0K 4 20 APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $13.9 $13.0 $13.9 $390.00 $298.8K 190 260 APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $11.7 $11.0 $11.0 $350.00 $253.0K 3.9K 1.0K

About AppLovin

AppLovin is a vertically integrated advertising technology company that acts as a demand-side platform for advertisers, a supply-side platform for publishers, and an exchange facilitating transactions between the two. About 80% of AppLovin's revenue comes from the DSP, AppDiscovery, while the remainder comes from the SSP, Max, and gaming studios, which develop mobile games. AppLovin announced in February 2025 its plans to divest from the lower-margin gaming studios to focus exclusively on the ad tech platform. AppLovin's primary tool for future growth is Axon 2, which is an ad optimizer operating within the DSP that allows advertisers to place ads according to specified return thresholds.

In light of the recent options history for AppLovin, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

AppLovin's Current Market Status

With a volume of 5,115,700, the price of APP is up 0.82% at $342.3.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 89 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About AppLovin

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $441.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Oppenheimer downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $500. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on AppLovin with a target price of $420. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on AppLovin, maintaining a target price of $425. * An analyst from Benchmark has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $525. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on AppLovin with a target price of $335.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

