Humana Unusual Options Activity For May 09

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Humana HUM, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in HUM often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Humana. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 87% bullish and 12% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $93,500, and 7 calls, totaling $813,329.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $240.0 and $295.0 for Humana, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Humana's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Humana's whale trades within a strike price range from $240.0 to $295.0 in the last 30 days.

Humana Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUM CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $1.15 $0.5 $1.1 $295.00 $374.0K 1.2K 4.3K HUM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $6.1 $6.0 $6.0 $260.00 $198.0K 482 9 HUM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/23/25 $3.6 $2.5 $2.5 $290.00 $112.8K 30 463 HUM PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $18.7 $18.4 $18.7 $240.00 $93.5K 196 51 HUM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $3.5 $2.55 $3.5 $272.50 $34.9K 531 116

About Humana

Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the US, and the firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from Medicare, Medicaid, and the military's Tricare program. Beyond medical insurance, the company provides other healthcare services, including primary-care services, at-home services, and pharmacy benefit management.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Humana, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Humana's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 342,251, with HUM's price down by -1.52%, positioned at $249.5.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 82 days.

What The Experts Say On Humana

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $309.4.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Humana, targeting a price of $310. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Humana, targeting a price of $322. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Humana, which currently sits at a price target of $300. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Humana, which currently sits at a price target of $325. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $290.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.