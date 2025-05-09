A Closer Look at Boeing's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Boeing.

Looking at options history for Boeing BA we detected 40 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,412,122 and 25, calls, for a total amount of $1,717,347.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $240.0 for Boeing over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Boeing options trades today is 2355.77 with a total volume of 28,378.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Boeing's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $240.0 over the last 30 days.

Boeing 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $47.0 $47.0 $47.0 $230.00 $352.5K 65 75 BA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $58.9 $54.95 $54.95 $240.00 $274.7K 41 55 BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $20.5 $19.85 $19.85 $185.00 $198.5K 1.0K 102 BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $18.2 $16.65 $16.94 $190.00 $169.6K 1.8K 10 BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $33.55 $30.95 $31.0 $200.00 $151.9K 467 50

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

Present Market Standing of Boeing

Currently trading with a volume of 2,278,400, the BA's price is up by 0.78%, now at $193.2.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 82 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Boeing

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $204.0.

* Showing optimism, an analyst from Bernstein upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $218. * In a cautious move, an analyst from TD Securities downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $180. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for Boeing, targeting a price of $215. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $200. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $207.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.