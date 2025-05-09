Looking At UnitedHealth Group's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards UnitedHealth Group UNH, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UNH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 20 extraordinary options activities for UnitedHealth Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $596,747, and 14 are calls, amounting to $676,501.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $350.0 to $530.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for UnitedHealth Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across UnitedHealth Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $350.0 to $530.0, over the past month.

UnitedHealth Group 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $144.4 $141.0 $144.4 $530.00 $288.8K 768 20 UNH PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $74.0 $72.7 $74.0 $460.00 $148.0K 673 9 UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/09/25 $36.3 $33.3 $35.5 $350.00 $88.7K 110 25 UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.1 $13.0 $13.01 $500.00 $65.0K 2.6K 117 UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $3.3 $3.0 $3.12 $395.00 $62.4K 319 739

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers and provides medical benefits to about 51 million members globally, including 1 million outside the US as of December 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in medical insurance. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's Optum franchises help create a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of UnitedHealth Group, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is UnitedHealth Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 887,941, the price of UNH is down -0.34% at $384.24.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 67 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About UnitedHealth Group

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $539.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on UnitedHealth Group, maintaining a target price of $510. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for UnitedHealth Group, targeting a price of $525. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group, maintaining a target price of $525. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $560. * An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group, maintaining a target price of $575.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for UnitedHealth Group, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.