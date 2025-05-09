Palantir Technologies Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Palantir Technologies.

Looking at options history for Palantir Technologies PLTR we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $260,202 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $364,109.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $125.0 for Palantir Technologies over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Palantir Technologies's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Palantir Technologies's significant trades, within a strike price range of $100.0 to $125.0, over the past month.

Palantir Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $25.15 $25.05 $25.15 $120.00 $125.7K 1.5K 70 PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/06/25 $21.65 $19.4 $20.87 $100.00 $62.6K 169 0 PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $5.5 $5.35 $5.5 $115.00 $55.0K 10.0K 736 PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $4.0 $3.95 $4.0 $117.00 $48.8K 1.9K 649 PLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $9.4 $9.25 $9.25 $120.00 $46.2K 13.0K 77

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. Palantir works only with entities in Western-allied nations and reserves the right not to work with anyone that is antithetical to Western values. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

In light of the recent options history for Palantir Technologies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Palantir Technologies's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 13,235,897, the price of PLTR is down by -1.4%, reaching $117.48.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 87 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Palantir Technologies

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $98.4.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

