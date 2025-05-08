Spotlight on Marvell Tech: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Marvell Tech. Our analysis of options history for Marvell Tech MRVL revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 63% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $353,696, and 15 were calls, valued at $889,026.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $25.0 to $100.0 for Marvell Tech during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Marvell Tech options trades today is 2135.5 with a total volume of 6,828.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Marvell Tech's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

Marvell Tech 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $8.05 $7.9 $8.05 $60.00 $161.0K 2.5K 281 MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.2 $4.15 $4.2 $60.00 $134.0K 16.8K 1.1K MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.0 $3.95 $4.0 $60.00 $120.0K 16.8K 2.0K MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $35.35 $35.0 $35.31 $25.00 $105.9K 19 30 MRVL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/09/25 $1.84 $1.75 $1.83 $59.00 $104.6K 525 439

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

In light of the recent options history for Marvell Tech, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Marvell Tech

Trading volume stands at 10,876,029, with MRVL's price up by 4.06%, positioned at $58.59.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 21 days.

Expert Opinions on Marvell Tech

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $80.6.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Marvell Tech with a target price of $72. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Marvell Tech with a target price of $96. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Marvell Tech, targeting a price of $80. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $60. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for Marvell Tech, targeting a price of $95.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.