Behind the Scenes of Uber Technologies's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Uber Technologies. Our analysis of options history for Uber Technologies UBER revealed 24 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $383,702, and 16 were calls, valued at $1,484,473.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $95.0 for Uber Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Uber Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Uber Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.75 $3.65 $3.65 $95.00 $365.3K 1.7K 23 UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $9.8 $9.65 $9.75 $85.00 $224.2K 1.3K 231 UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $9.0 $8.9 $9.0 $80.00 $207.0K 3.0K 320 UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $36.6 $36.2 $36.5 $47.50 $113.1K 63 31 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.0 $9.85 $10.0 $87.50 $100.0K 2.6K 189

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food couriers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform is currently utilized by traditional cars as well as autonomous vehicles, but could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as delivery via drones or electronic vehicle take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology. Uber operates in over 70 countries, with over 171 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Uber Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Uber Technologies

With a volume of 12,101,531, the price of UBER is down -0.71% at $83.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 89 days.

Expert Opinions on Uber Technologies

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $99.6.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $90. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $100. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Uber Technologies, targeting a price of $110. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Uber Technologies, maintaining a target price of $100. * An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $98.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.