This Is What Whales Are Betting On Visa

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Visa.

Looking at options history for Visa V we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 16% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $388,381 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $220,189.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $280.0 to $375.0 for Visa over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Visa stands at 412.7, with a total volume reaching 624.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Visa, situated within the strike price corridor from $280.0 to $375.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Visa Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $21.35 $21.2 $21.2 $370.00 $99.6K 9 140 V PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $9.85 $9.55 $9.8 $345.00 $98.0K 196 100 V PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $24.0 $22.8 $24.0 $375.00 $60.0K 10 60 V PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $21.6 $21.05 $21.6 $370.00 $51.8K 9 46 V PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $21.65 $21.15 $21.65 $370.00 $50.0K 9 93

About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2023, it processed almost $15 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Visa, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Visa's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 721,674, the V's price is up by 0.54%, now at $351.75.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 75 days.

Expert Opinions on Visa

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $373.8.

* An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $384. * An analyst from Macquarie has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $380. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Visa with a target price of $380. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $395. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group downgraded its action to In-Line with a price target of $330.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.