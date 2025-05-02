Booking Holdings Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Booking Holdings BKNG, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BKNG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 114 extraordinary options activities for Booking Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 28% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 17 are puts, totaling $736,658, and 97 are calls, amounting to $10,754,647.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $3380.0 and $7300.0 for Booking Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Booking Holdings options trades today is 53.66 with a total volume of 236.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Booking Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $3380.0 to $7300.0 over the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $722.8 $721.3 $722.8 $5100.00 $1.4M 3 22 BKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $627.7 $604.0 $611.2 $5100.00 $244.8K 9 5 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $1779.2 $1753.9 $1757.2 $3380.00 $175.7K 52 0 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $895.9 $856.0 $872.5 $4800.00 $87.2K 3 1 BKNG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $812.0 $784.8 $797.5 $5750.00 $79.7K 13 1

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, Rentalcars.com, Kayak, and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Booking Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Booking Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 148,430, the price of BKNG is up by 0.98%, reaching $5151.35.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 90 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Booking Holdings

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $4969.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Booking Holdings, targeting a price of $4567. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JMP Securities keeps a Market Outperform rating on Booking Holdings with a target price of $5700. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Booking Holdings, maintaining a target price of $5557. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Booking Holdings with a target price of $4692. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Neutral rating for Booking Holdings, targeting a price of $4330.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.