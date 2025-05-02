Decoding Arista Networks's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Arista Networks.

Looking at options history for Arista Networks ANET we detected 23 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 26% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $194,163 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $1,283,433.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $45.0 and $130.0 for Arista Networks, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Arista Networks's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Arista Networks's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $45.0 to $130.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Arista Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.5 $8.9 $9.4 $105.00 $298.3K 3.9K 337 ANET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $17.9 $17.9 $17.9 $90.00 $134.8K 613 75 ANET CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/09/25 $5.0 $4.9 $4.9 $90.00 $98.0K 533 153 ANET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $47.8 $47.8 $47.8 $45.00 $81.2K 0 17 ANET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $31.8 $31.3 $31.8 $75.00 $76.3K 739 24

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is a networking equipment provider that primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system, or EOS, that runs a single image across every single one of its devices. The firm operates as one reportable segment. It has steadily gained market share since its founding in 2004, with a focus on high-speed applications. Arista counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms as its largest customers and derives roughly three quarters of its sales from North America.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Arista Networks, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Arista Networks's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 3,853,085, the ANET's price is up by 3.94%, now at $91.3.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 4 days.

What The Experts Say On Arista Networks

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $77.8.

* An analyst from Rosenblatt upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $85. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Sell rating on Arista Networks with a target price of $55. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Arista Networks, targeting a price of $76. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Arista Networks, targeting a price of $100. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Arista Networks, maintaining a target price of $73.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.