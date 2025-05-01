Behind the Scenes of Lam Research's Latest Options Trends

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Lam Research LRCX, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in LRCX often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Lam Research. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 44% bullish and 44% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $64,870, and 8 calls, totaling $392,636.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $55.0 and $128.0 for Lam Research, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Lam Research stands at 781.12, with a total volume reaching 2,451.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Lam Research, situated within the strike price corridor from $55.0 to $128.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Lam Research Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRCX CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $12.5 $12.4 $12.5 $63.00 $125.0K 1.7K 100 LRCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.5 $6.35 $6.49 $66.00 $64.8K 935 876 LRCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $3.65 $3.55 $3.55 $80.00 $52.1K 806 149 LRCX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $9.4 $9.35 $9.35 $70.00 $46.7K 1.3K 50 LRCX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $3.3 $3.1 $3.2 $128.00 $36.8K 830 496

About Lam Research

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers in the world. It specializes in deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Lam Research, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Lam Research's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 7,367,228, the LRCX's price is up by 1.51%, now at $72.75.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 90 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Lam Research

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $83.8.

* An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $80. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $90. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Lam Research with a target price of $99. * An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Lam Research, maintaining a target price of $80. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Lam Research with a target price of $70.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.