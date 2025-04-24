Roblox Unusual Options Activity For April 24

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Roblox RBLX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RBLX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Roblox.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 61% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $64,837, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $1,778,680.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $47.5 to $90.0 for Roblox over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Roblox's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Roblox's significant trades, within a strike price range of $47.5 to $90.0, over the past month.

Roblox Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.03 $1.8 $1.89 $90.00 $567.0K 1.6K 3.0K RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $4.7 $4.55 $4.55 $70.00 $452.8K 3.7K 1.0K RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.35 $6.2 $6.35 $80.00 $447.6K 817 730 RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/25/25 $3.5 $3.3 $3.5 $61.00 $59.5K 4.2K 171 RBLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/23/25 $2.9 $2.8 $2.8 $70.00 $50.3K 14 180

About Roblox

Roblox operates a free-to-play online video game platform with about 85 million daily active users. This platform has spawned a virtual universe and a Roblox economy based on the Robux currency. The platform houses millions of games from a wide range of creators spanning from young gamers themselves to professional development studios. Roblox offers creators the tools, publishing abilities, and platform for their games, enabling anyone to create a game. Creators earn money when gamers make optional in-game purchases within their games and by offering space for real-world advertising, and Roblox earns revenue primarily by taking a cut of these earnings.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Roblox, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Roblox Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 4,004,558, with RBLX's price up by 3.58%, positioned at $65.75.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 7 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Roblox

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $73.25.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Roblox, targeting a price of $70. * An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $83. * In a positive move, an analyst from Oppenheimer has upgraded their rating to Outperform and adjusted the price target to $70. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Roblox, targeting a price of $70.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.