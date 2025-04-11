AbbVie Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on AbbVie. Our analysis of options history for AbbVie ABBV revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $503,310, and 9 were calls, valued at $449,277.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $130.0 to $220.0 for AbbVie during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in AbbVie's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to AbbVie's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $130.0 to $220.0 over the preceding 30 days.

AbbVie Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABBV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/02/25 $6.15 $5.8 $6.1 $175.00 $118.9K 13 263 ABBV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $11.7 $11.65 $11.65 $175.00 $102.5K 2.0K 135 ABBV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $12.9 $12.75 $13.06 $165.00 $72.8K 279 84 ABBV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $10.85 $10.8 $10.72 $180.00 $54.0K 2.3K 78 ABBV PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $11.3 $11.25 $11.3 $155.00 $51.9K 611 62

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical firm with a strong exposure to immunology (with Humira, Skyrizi, and Rinvoq) and oncology (with Imbruvica and Venclexta). The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The 2020 acquisition of Allergan added several new products and drugs in aesthetics (including Botox).

Present Market Standing of AbbVie

With a trading volume of 6,292,250, the price of ABBV is up by 0.78%, reaching $175.56.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 14 days from now.

What The Experts Say On AbbVie

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $217.5.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for AbbVie, targeting a price of $241. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $194.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

