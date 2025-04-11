Booking Holdings's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Booking Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Booking Holdings BKNG revealed 64 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 32% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 22 were puts, with a value of $1,300,383, and 42 were calls, valued at $2,625,448.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2480.0 to $6650.0 for Booking Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Booking Holdings stands at 41.81, with a total volume reaching 136.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Booking Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $2480.0 to $6650.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $381.2 $381.0 $381.1 $4700.00 $266.7K 60 7 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $1683.0 $1664.0 $1683.0 $2900.00 $168.3K 5 1 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $279.2 $268.0 $279.2 $4610.00 $111.6K 1 4 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $1065.0 $1044.0 $1065.0 $5000.00 $106.5K 1 1 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $1014.3 $1010.2 $1010.2 $3720.00 $101.0K 0 1

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, Rentalcars.com, Kayak, and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Booking Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Booking Holdings

With a trading volume of 129,515, the price of BKNG is down by 0.0%, reaching $4494.64.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 18 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Booking Holdings

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $5129.25.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Booking Holdings with a target price of $4850. * An analyst from BTIG upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $5500. * An analyst from JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $5600. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $4567.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Booking Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.