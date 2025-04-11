Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Wells Fargo

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Wells Fargo.

Looking at options history for Wells Fargo WFC we detected 30 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $2,083,672 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $422,767.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $75.0 for Wells Fargo over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Wells Fargo's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Wells Fargo's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $50.0 to $75.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Wells Fargo Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $4.45 $4.3 $4.45 $55.00 $1.0M 4.6K 100 WFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/11/25 $4.0 $2.86 $3.9 $65.00 $233.6K 2.6K 602 WFC PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $12.95 $12.5 $12.65 $72.50 $101.2K 4.3K 122 WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/11/25 $3.0 $2.67 $2.67 $63.00 $80.4K 2.0K 1.0K WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $7.85 $7.75 $7.75 $55.00 $77.5K 1.3K 100

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the US

Present Market Standing of Wells Fargo

Currently trading with a volume of 18,215,204, the WFC's price is down by -2.01%, now at $61.84.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Wells Fargo

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $79.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Wells Fargo with a target price of $80. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Wells Fargo with a target price of $83. * An analyst from Piper Sandler upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $77. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Wells Fargo, which currently sits at a price target of $78. * An analyst from RBC Capital upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $80.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Wells Fargo options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.