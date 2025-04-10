What the Options Market Tells Us About Accenture

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Accenture ACN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ACN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 uncommon options trades for Accenture.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 52%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,175,608, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $224,120.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $230.0 to $350.0 for Accenture over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Accenture's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Accenture's whale activity within a strike price range from $230.0 to $350.0 in the last 30 days.

Accenture 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $11.2 $9.4 $9.4 $270.00 $247.2K 225 238 ACN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $39.3 $39.2 $39.2 $310.00 $196.0K 416 50 ACN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.3 $5.2 $5.2 $230.00 $155.4K 179 299 ACN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $50.5 $49.6 $50.5 $330.00 $80.8K 416 16 ACN PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/25/25 $8.1 $6.0 $6.8 $285.00 $68.0K 19 100

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global IT services firm that provides consulting, strategy, and technology and operational services. These services run the gamut from aiding enterprises with digital transformation to procurement services to software system integration. The company provides its IT offerings to a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture employs just under 500,000 people throughout 200 cities in 51 countries.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Accenture, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Accenture

With a trading volume of 1,691,867, the price of ACN is down by -5.64%, reaching $281.63.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 71 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Accenture

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $387.2.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Accenture, targeting a price of $392. * In a positive move, an analyst from Baird has upgraded their rating to Outperform and adjusted the price target to $390. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Accenture, which currently sits at a price target of $372. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Accenture, which currently sits at a price target of $387. * An analyst from Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Accenture, which currently sits at a price target of $395.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

