Looking At Boeing's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Boeing. Our analysis of options history for Boeing BA revealed 40 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 47% of traders were bullish, while 47% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 20 were puts, with a value of $1,957,406, and 20 were calls, valued at $1,045,558.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $120.0 and $200.0 for Boeing, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Boeing's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Boeing's whale activity within a strike price range from $120.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Boeing 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $33.5 $31.1 $33.5 $155.00 $670.0K 2.5K 200 BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $37.2 $36.5 $36.5 $160.00 $456.2K 417 125 BA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $31.0 $26.05 $28.45 $120.00 $142.2K 168 0 BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/25/25 $4.5 $4.2 $4.2 $155.00 $107.1K 798 1 BA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $12.35 $12.3 $12.3 $145.00 $97.1K 1.4K 81

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and Global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with defense contractors such as Lockheed and Northrop to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Boeing, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Boeing Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,258,634, the price of BA is up 12.55% at $156.89.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

What The Experts Say On Boeing

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $113.0.

* An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $113.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.