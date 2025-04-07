Coinbase Global's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Coinbase Global. Our analysis of options history for Coinbase Global COIN revealed 128 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 34% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 63 were puts, with a value of $9,212,720, and 65 were calls, valued at $3,993,353.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $2.5 and $500.0 for Coinbase Global, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Coinbase Global stands at 1222.5, with a total volume reaching 15,861.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Coinbase Global, situated within the strike price corridor from $2.5 to $500.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Coinbase Global Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $23.4 $19.6 $23.4 $160.00 $585.0K 406 275 COIN PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $179.0 $176.5 $179.0 $320.00 $107.4K 78 11 COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/11/25 $13.8 $13.5 $13.8 $146.00 $74.5K 3 161 COIN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $13.6 $13.3 $13.46 $100.00 $67.4K 1.1K 175 COIN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $66.15 $64.9 $65.52 $200.00 $65.5K 1.9K 11

About Coinbase Global

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Coinbase Global, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Coinbase Global

With a volume of 8,141,283, the price of COIN is down -4.67% at $153.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 24 days.

What The Experts Say On Coinbase Global

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $261.2.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

