Vistra's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Vistra VST.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VST, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 uncommon options trades for Vistra.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 28% bullish and 52%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $2,227,312, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $502,856.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $130.0 for Vistra over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Vistra's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Vistra's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $75.0 to $130.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Vistra Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VST PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $13.75 $13.6 $13.65 $115.00 $1.6M 1.2K 1.2K VST CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $7.9 $7.75 $7.75 $119.00 $154.2K 119 273 VST PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $7.3 $7.15 $7.3 $120.00 $146.0K 2.2K 58 VST PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/04/25 $11.05 $10.85 $10.87 $130.00 $105.4K 197 100 VST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $8.4 $7.95 $8.4 $120.00 $77.3K 2.2K 290

About Vistra

Vistra Energy is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the US. Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, solar, and energy storage assets. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Vistra, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Vistra

With a volume of 3,868,667, the price of VST is up 0.3% at $119.67.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 40 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Vistra

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $169.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from B of A Securities upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $152. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Vistra, targeting a price of $186.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Vistra, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.