Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Intuit

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Intuit.

Looking at options history for Intuit INTU we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 16% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 16% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $76,490 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $412,277.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $565.0 to $670.0 for Intuit during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intuit's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intuit's whale activity within a strike price range from $565.0 to $670.0 in the last 30 days.

Intuit 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $55.9 $53.9 $55.9 $640.00 $95.0K 511 17 INTU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $44.5 $41.7 $42.95 $565.00 $42.9K 0 20 INTU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $43.6 $42.0 $42.8 $565.00 $42.8K 0 50 INTU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $44.4 $40.3 $42.42 $650.00 $42.4K 167 75 INTU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $42.1 $39.4 $40.73 $565.00 $40.7K 0 90

About Intuit

Intuit serves small and midsize businesses with accounting software QuickBooks and online marketing platform Mailchimp. The company also operates retail tax filing tool TurboTax, personal finance platform Credit Karma, and a suite of professional tax offerings for accountants. Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit enjoys a dominant market share for small business accounting and do-it-yourself tax filing in the US.

Current Position of Intuit

Currently trading with a volume of 478,853, the INTU's price is down by -2.78%, now at $598.18.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 55 days.

What The Experts Say On Intuit

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $675.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Perform rating on Intuit, maintaining a target price of $600. * An analyst from JP Morgan has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $660. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Intuit, targeting a price of $765.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

