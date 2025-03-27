Procter & Gamble Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Procter & Gamble PG, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Procter & Gamble. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 22% leaning bullish and 77% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $264,885, and 5 are calls, amounting to $708,322.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $155.0 to $190.0 for Procter & Gamble during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Procter & Gamble's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Procter & Gamble's whale trades within a strike price range from $155.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

Procter & Gamble Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $21.95 $21.1 $21.32 $155.00 $533.0K 315 250 PG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $3.6 $3.3 $3.5 $165.00 $94.8K 1.7K 272 PG PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $12.35 $11.0 $11.45 $170.00 $91.6K 29 80 PG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.6 $3.45 $3.51 $190.00 $67.3K 2.5K 216 PG CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/28/25 $6.35 $6.3 $6.3 $162.50 $47.2K 242 81

About Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, with annual sales approaching $85 billion. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. Sales outside its home turf represent more than half of the firm's consolidated total.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Procter & Gamble, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Procter & Gamble Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 6,172,580, the price of PG is up by 1.39%, reaching $168.9.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 28 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Procter & Gamble

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $165.0.

