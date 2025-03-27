Smart Money Is Betting Big In GOLD Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Barrick Gold.

Looking at options history for Barrick Gold GOLD we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 22% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $154,788 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $437,951.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $15.0 and $18.0 for Barrick Gold, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Barrick Gold's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Barrick Gold's significant trades, within a strike price range of $15.0 to $18.0, over the past month.

Barrick Gold Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOLD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.4 $5.3 $5.34 $15.00 $160.2K 49.6K 506 GOLD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $0.88 $0.87 $0.88 $18.00 $126.5K 4.8K 1.4K GOLD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.4 $5.3 $5.34 $15.00 $53.4K 49.6K 206 GOLD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.4 $5.3 $5.34 $15.00 $53.4K 49.6K 106 GOLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $2.56 $2.52 $2.55 $17.00 $50.9K 825 200

About Barrick Gold

Based in Toronto, Barrick Gold is one of the world's largest gold miners. In 2024, the firm produced nearly 3.9 million attributable ounces of gold and about 430 million pounds of copper. At year-end 2024, Barrick had about two decades of gold reserves along with significant copper reserves. After buying Randgold in 2019 and combining its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Newmont later that year, it operates mines in 19 countries in the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company also has growing copper exposure. Its potential Reko Diq project in Pakistan, if developed, could double copper production by the end of the decade.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Barrick Gold, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Barrick Gold Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,032,784, the price of GOLD is up 0.99% at $19.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

Expert Opinions on Barrick Gold

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $22.0.

Showing optimism, an analyst from UBS upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $22.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.