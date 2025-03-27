NextEra Energy Unusual Options Activity For March 27

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on NextEra Energy NEE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NEE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for NextEra Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $86,235, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $191,275.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $67.5 and $77.5 for NextEra Energy, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NextEra Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NextEra Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $67.5 to $77.5 in the last 30 days.

NextEra Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $6.55 $6.4 $6.55 $67.50 $56.9K 761 134 NEE CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/28/25 $1.05 $0.85 $0.9 $70.00 $47.5K 966 768 NEE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $4.8 $4.6 $4.6 $77.50 $32.2K 497 36 NEE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.65 $1.63 $1.65 $75.00 $29.8K 5.5K 200 NEE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $6.5 $6.35 $6.5 $67.50 $29.2K 761 46

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy's regulated utility, Florida Power & Light, is the largest rate-regulated utility in Florida. The utility distributes power to over 6 million customer accounts in Florida and owns 36 gigawatts of generation. FP&L contributes roughly 70% of NextEra's consolidated operating earnings. NextEra Energy Resources, the renewable energy segment, generates and sells power throughout the United States and Canada with more than 37 GW of generation capacity, including natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding NextEra Energy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of NextEra Energy

Currently trading with a volume of 2,841,462, the NEE's price is up by 1.52%, now at $70.79.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 26 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About NextEra Energy

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $92.33.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Guggenheim lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $89. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for NextEra Energy, targeting a price of $91. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NextEra Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $97.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

