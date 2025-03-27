What the Options Market Tells Us About Verizon Communications

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Verizon Communications VZ, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in VZ usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Verizon Communications. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 60% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $69,840, and 8 are calls, amounting to $376,840.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $46.5 for Verizon Communications, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Verizon Communications's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Verizon Communications's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $40.0 to $46.5 over the preceding 30 days.

Verizon Communications Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $3.25 $3.1 $3.14 $42.00 $125.6K 11.1K 486 VZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $5.35 $5.25 $5.27 $40.00 $52.5K 1.1K 200 VZ PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $4.25 $4.0 $4.2 $45.00 $42.0K 1.9K 100 VZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $4.15 $4.05 $4.11 $41.00 $40.5K 12.9K 116 VZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/04/25 $0.34 $0.29 $0.34 $45.50 $34.0K 515 1.2K

About Verizon Communications

Wireless services account for about 70% of Verizon Communications' total service revenue and nearly all of its operating income. The firm serves about 93 million postpaid and 20 million prepaid phone customers via its nationwide network, making it the largest US wireless carrier. Fixed-line telecom operations include local networks in the Northeast, which reach about 30 million homes and businesses and serve about 8 million broadband customers. Verizon also provides telecom services nationwide to enterprise customers, often using a mixture of its own and other carriers' networks. Verizon agreed to acquire Frontier Communications in September 2024.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Verizon Communications, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Verizon Communications Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 4,866,969, the VZ's price is up by 1.88%, now at $45.01.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 26 days.

Expert Opinions on Verizon Communications

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $46.5.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Sector Perform with a new price target of $45. * An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Perform rating on Verizon Communications, maintaining a target price of $48.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.