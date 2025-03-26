Behind the Scenes of Comcast's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Comcast CMCSA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CMCSA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Comcast.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $28,574, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $336,776.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $39.0 for Comcast over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Comcast's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Comcast's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $39.0 in the last 30 days.

Comcast 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMCSA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.85 $4.75 $4.75 $35.00 $81.2K 1.1K 171 CMCSA CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $0.34 $0.31 $0.31 $38.50 $58.5K 485 1.8K CMCSA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $5.45 $5.3 $5.3 $35.00 $42.4K 1.6K 5 CMCSA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $8.1 $7.15 $7.6 $30.00 $38.0K 916 50 CMCSA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.55 $3.5 $3.55 $35.00 $35.5K 7.0K 112

About Comcast

Comcast is made up of three parts. The core cable business owns networks capable of providing television, internet access, and phone services to 63 million US homes and businesses, or nearly half of the country. About 50% of the locations in this territory subscribe to at least one Comcast service. Comcast acquired NBCUniversal from General Electric in 2011. NBCU owns several cable networks, including CNBC, MSNBC, and USA, the NBC network, the Peacock streaming platform, several local NBC affiliates, Universal Studios, and several theme parks. Sky, acquired in 2018, is a large television provider in the UK and has invested heavily in proprietary content to build this position. Sky is also a large pay-television provider in Italy and has a presence in Germany and Austria.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Comcast, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Comcast's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 3,763,953, the price of CMCSA is up by 0.16%, reaching $37.0.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 29 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Comcast

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $40.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

