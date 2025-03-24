Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in RTX

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on RTX RTX, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in RTX often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 34 options trades for RTX. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 11% bullish and 85% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $114,840, and 33 calls, totaling $930,461.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $110.0 to $138.0 for RTX during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for RTX's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across RTX's significant trades, within a strike price range of $110.0 to $138.0, over the past month.

RTX 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RTX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $2.87 $2.73 $2.87 $134.00 $114.8K 0 0 RTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $1.11 $1.1 $1.11 $138.00 $73.6K 0 1.2K RTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.16 $1.1 $1.11 $138.00 $71.7K 0 1.8K RTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $10.55 $10.35 $10.55 $124.00 $30.5K 0 29 RTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.29 $1.14 $1.19 $138.00 $26.6K 0 410

About RTX

RTX is an aerospace and defense manufacturer formed from the merger of United Technologies and Raytheon, with roughly equal exposure as a supplier to commercial aerospace and to the defense market across three segments: Collins Aerospace, a diversified aerospace supplier; Pratt & Whitney, a commercial and military aircraft engine manufacturer; and Raytheon, a defense prime contractor providing a mix of missiles, missile defense systems, sensors, hardware, and communications technology to the military.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with RTX, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is RTX Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 1,553,286, the price of RTX is up by 0.88%, reaching $133.53.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 29 days from now.

Expert Opinions on RTX

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $153.5.

* An analyst from UBS upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $147. * An analyst from Baird upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $160.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.