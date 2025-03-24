Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on INTC Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Intel. Our analysis of options history for Intel INTC revealed 36 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 61% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $1,051,387, and 27 were calls, valued at $2,754,701.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $18.0 to $60.0 for Intel over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Intel stands at 16408.83, with a total volume reaching 28,935.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Intel, situated within the strike price corridor from $18.0 to $60.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Intel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $1.58 $1.52 $1.58 $26.00 $1.2M 35.2K 8.3K INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $12.0 $11.95 $11.95 $36.00 $356.1K 591 598 INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $11.95 $11.85 $11.85 $36.00 $348.3K 142 652 INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $1.58 $1.53 $1.58 $26.00 $158.0K 35.2K 9.3K INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.75 $2.72 $2.75 $30.00 $137.5K 76.3K 1.4K

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Intel, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Intel's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 27,478,827, the INTC's price is up by 0.1%, now at $24.28.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 31 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Intel

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $25.0.

* Showing optimism, an analyst from B of A Securities upgrades its rating to Neutral with a revised price target of $25.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.