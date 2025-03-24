Uber Technologies's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Uber Technologies. Our analysis of options history for Uber Technologies UBER revealed 36 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $321,330, and 30 were calls, valued at $1,913,389.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $115.0 for Uber Technologies over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Uber Technologies options trades today is 5078.19 with a total volume of 17,106.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Uber Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $115.0 over the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $10.4 $10.4 $10.4 $70.00 $208.0K 27.6K 219 UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.55 $15.15 $15.3 $70.00 $153.0K 8.5K 134 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $2.64 $2.61 $2.64 $77.50 $151.8K 7.3K 1.6K UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $27.65 $27.6 $27.6 $50.00 $151.8K 2.0K 65 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $2.44 $2.38 $2.44 $77.50 $116.1K 7.3K 2.0K

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food couriers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform is currently utilized by traditional cars as well as autonomous vehicles, but could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as delivery via drones or electronic vehicle take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology. Uber operates in over 70 countries, with over 171 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Uber Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Uber Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 6,506,498, the price of UBER is down by -0.25%, reaching $75.65.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 44 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Uber Technologies

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $85.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

