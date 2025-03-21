Northrop Grumman's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Northrop Grumman NOC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NOC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Northrop Grumman.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $28,692, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $597,636.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $400.0 to $550.0 for Northrop Grumman over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Northrop Grumman's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Northrop Grumman's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $400.0 to $550.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Northrop Grumman Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $70.0 $65.4 $70.0 $420.00 $273.0K 21 40 NOC CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $25.3 $23.8 $25.3 $505.00 $126.5K 7 50 NOC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $5.4 $4.5 $5.21 $550.00 $44.7K 143 103 NOC CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $109.0 $102.1 $104.58 $400.00 $41.8K 0 4 NOC CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.3 $5.5 $6.3 $550.00 $31.5K 143 50

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp is a diversified company which is aligned in four operating sectors, which also comprise our reportable segments namely Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems and Space Systems. The aerospace segment designs and builds military aircraft, including the F-35, Global Hawk drones, and the B-21 bomber. Defense systems develops artillery, missile systems, and missile defense technologies. Mission systems focuses on radar, navigation, and communication systems, while space systems manufactures satellites, sensors, and rocket motors.

Northrop Grumman's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 781,553, with NOC's price up by 0.77%, positioned at $493.01.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 32 days.

What The Experts Say On Northrop Grumman

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $546.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Northrop Grumman with a target price of $545. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Northrop Grumman, maintaining a target price of $547.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Northrop Grumman, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.