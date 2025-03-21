Behind the Scenes of Visa's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Visa.

Looking at options history for Visa V we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $185,621 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $805,846.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $355.0 for Visa over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Visa options trades today is 379.4 with a total volume of 775.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Visa's big money trades within a strike price range of $300.0 to $355.0 over the last 30 days.

Visa Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $39.15 $37.7 $37.7 $300.00 $267.6K 572 71 V CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $37.45 $36.8 $36.8 $305.00 $257.6K 32 71 V CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $41.0 $38.25 $39.22 $305.00 $117.7K 441 30 V PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $2.61 $2.52 $2.61 $332.50 $87.3K 113 369 V PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $15.25 $15.05 $15.25 $340.00 $67.0K 842 44

About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2023, it processed almost $15 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

In light of the recent options history for Visa, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Visa

Trading volume stands at 2,612,944, with V's price down by -0.71%, positioned at $337.1.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 32 days.

What The Experts Say On Visa

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $410.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Visa with a target price of $410.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.