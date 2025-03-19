Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Verizon Communications

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Verizon Communications. Our analysis of options history for Verizon Communications VZ revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $144,120, and 9 were calls, valued at $653,399.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $42.0 and $46.0 for Verizon Communications, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Verizon Communications's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Verizon Communications's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $42.0 to $46.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Verizon Communications 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $0.57 $0.54 $0.57 $45.00 $216.5K 12.8K 3.8K VZ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $2.32 $2.08 $2.19 $42.00 $164.9K 25.8K 781 VZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.37 $1.35 $1.35 $45.00 $69.8K 22.9K 799 VZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.4 $4.3 $4.4 $45.00 $55.8K 2.5K 130 VZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $4.8 $4.55 $4.56 $45.00 $45.5K 1.7K 100

About Verizon Communications

Wireless services account for about 70% of Verizon Communications' total service revenue and nearly all of its operating income. The firm serves about 93 million postpaid and 20 million prepaid phone customers via its nationwide network, making it the largest US wireless carrier. Fixed-line telecom operations include local networks in the Northeast, which reach about 30 million homes and businesses and serve about 8 million broadband customers. Verizon also provides telecom services nationwide to enterprise customers, often using a mixture of its own and other carriers' networks. Verizon agreed to acquire Frontier Communications in September 2024.

In light of the recent options history for Verizon Communications, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Verizon Communications

With a volume of 8,622,608, the price of VZ is up 0.52% at $44.46.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

Expert Opinions on Verizon Communications

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $48.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Perform rating on Verizon Communications with a target price of $48.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.