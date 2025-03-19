This Is What Whales Are Betting On CVS Health

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards CVS Health CVS, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CVS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for CVS Health. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 62% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $104,108, and 6 are calls, amounting to $535,103.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $70.0 for CVS Health over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for CVS Health's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across CVS Health's significant trades, within a strike price range of $60.0 to $70.0, over the past month.

CVS Health Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.75 $9.15 $9.75 $65.00 $195.0K 5.6K 0 CVS CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $7.65 $7.05 $7.17 $60.00 $167.7K 13.3K 242 CVS PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $1.33 $1.28 $1.27 $65.00 $63.5K 4.2K 3.5K CVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.75 $2.73 $2.73 $67.50 $58.6K 8.6K 299 CVS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.4 $3.35 $3.35 $70.00 $44.2K 5.1K 208

About CVS Health

CVS Health offers a diverse set of healthcare services. Its roots are in its retail pharmacy operations, where it operates over 9,000 stores primarily in the us. CVS is also a large pharmacy benefit manager (acquired through Caremark), processing about 2 billion adjusted claims annually. It also operates a top-tier health insurer (acquired through Aetna) where it serves about 26 million medical members. The company's recent acquisition of Oak Street adds primary care services to the mix, which could have significant synergies with all its existing business lines.

Where Is CVS Health Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,662,555, the price of CVS is down -0.11% at $67.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About CVS Health

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $81.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on CVS Health with a target price of $81.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest CVS Health options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.