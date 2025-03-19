Home Depot Unusual Options Activity For March 19

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Home Depot HD, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Home Depot. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $162,390, and 6 are calls, amounting to $258,730.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $350.0 to $365.0 for Home Depot during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Home Depot's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Home Depot's whale activity within a strike price range from $350.0 to $365.0 in the last 30 days.

Home Depot Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HD PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $29.3 $29.0 $29.0 $360.00 $75.4K 555 27 HD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $2.74 $2.5 $2.5 $355.00 $57.5K 768 250 HD CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $23.0 $22.95 $22.95 $360.00 $52.7K 66 23 HD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $42.95 $41.1 $41.1 $360.00 $49.3K 9 12 HD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $5.1 $4.8 $4.95 $350.00 $37.0K 1.4K 122

About Home Depot

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating more than 2,300 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the MRO business, which has been expanded through the tie-up with HD Supply (2020). The additions of the Company Store brought textiles to the lineup, and the 2024 tie-up with SRS will help grow professional demand in roofing, pool and landscaping projects.

In light of the recent options history for Home Depot, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Home Depot

Currently trading with a volume of 1,094,509, the HD's price is up by 1.0%, now at $353.06.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 55 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Home Depot

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $437.8.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Home Depot, targeting a price of $430. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Guggenheim downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $450. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on Home Depot, maintaining a target price of $455. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Sector Perform rating for Home Depot, targeting a price of $424. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Loop Capital continues to hold a Buy rating for Home Depot, targeting a price of $430.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

