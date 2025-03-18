Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Gilead Sciences

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Gilead Sciences GILD, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GILD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Gilead Sciences. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $436,483, and 4 are calls, amounting to $134,326.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $90.0 to $120.0 for Gilead Sciences over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Gilead Sciences's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Gilead Sciences's whale trades within a strike price range from $90.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Gilead Sciences 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GILD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $8.35 $8.3 $8.3 $100.00 $249.0K 0 339 GILD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $16.25 $15.4 $15.4 $120.00 $70.8K 27 50 GILD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $2.79 $2.67 $2.68 $110.00 $49.7K 2.8K 82 GILD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.97 $1.78 $1.78 $115.00 $40.6K 5.9K 406 GILD PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $8.2 $8.0 $8.2 $100.00 $37.7K 0 492

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences develops and markets therapies to treat life-threatening infectious diseases, with the core of its portfolio focused on HIV and hepatitis B and C. Gilead's acquisition of Pharmasset brought rights to hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, which is also part of newer combination regimens that remain standards of care. Gilead is also growing its presence in the oncology market via acquisitions, led by CAR-T cell therapy Yescarta/Tecartus (from Kite) and breast and bladder cancer therapy Trodelvy (from Immunomedics).

In light of the recent options history for Gilead Sciences, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Gilead Sciences's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 4,472,451, the GILD's price is up by 0.12%, now at $112.4.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 37 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Gilead Sciences

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $129.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Gilead Sciences, which currently sits at a price target of $140. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Gilead Sciences, targeting a price of $126. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Gilead Sciences, maintaining a target price of $130. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Gilead Sciences, which currently sits at a price target of $132. * In a positive move, an analyst from Deutsche Bank has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $120.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Gilead Sciences with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.