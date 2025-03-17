Decoding Intel's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Intel INTC, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in INTC usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 28 extraordinary options activities for Intel. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $558,558, and 23 are calls, amounting to $879,970.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $11.0 to $40.0 for Intel over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Intel's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Intel's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $11.0 to $40.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Intel Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $10.25 $10.15 $10.15 $35.00 $274.0K 10 570 INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.3 $1.27 $1.27 $26.50 $176.4K 219 718 INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $5.1 $4.95 $4.96 $27.00 $99.3K 2.5K 209 INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/28/25 $1.28 $1.24 $1.28 $25.00 $64.0K 84.7K 671 INTC PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $0.46 $0.45 $0.46 $25.00 $50.6K 42.8K 11.9K

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Intel, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Intel

With a volume of 64,006,015, the price of INTC is up 7.23% at $25.79.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 38 days.

Expert Opinions on Intel

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $27.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Neutral rating for Intel, targeting a price of $29. * An analyst from B of A Securities upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $25.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

