Apple Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Apple. Our analysis of options history for Apple AAPL revealed 146 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 39% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 81 were puts, with a value of $7,697,902, and 65 were calls, valued at $3,418,693.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $120.0 to $270.0 for Apple during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Apple's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Apple's significant trades, within a strike price range of $120.0 to $270.0, over the past month.

Apple 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $18.95 $18.9 $18.95 $200.00 $989.1K 9.5K 695 AAPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $18.9 $18.8 $18.9 $200.00 $491.4K 9.5K 1.7K AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $15.05 $15.0 $14.99 $225.00 $381.1K 14.4K 1.0K AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $15.05 $15.0 $14.96 $225.00 $241.1K 14.4K 1.7K AAPL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $24.05 $23.8 $23.92 $240.00 $239.2K 4.6K 627

About Apple

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Current Position of Apple

With a volume of 27,871,753, the price of AAPL is down -1.39% at $217.77.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Apple

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $288.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $325. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $252.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Apple with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.