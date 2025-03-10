Lockheed Martin's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Lockheed Martin.

Looking at options history for Lockheed Martin LMT we detected 31 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 67% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 29% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $472,659 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $866,522.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $240.0 to $600.0 for Lockheed Martin over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lockheed Martin's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lockheed Martin's whale activity within a strike price range from $240.0 to $600.0 in the last 30 days.

Lockheed Martin 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $42.6 $36.5 $41.7 $560.00 $83.4K 45 59 LMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/14/25 $3.8 $3.7 $3.7 $477.50 $73.7K 31 12 LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $74.1 $71.6 $73.7 $450.00 $73.7K 185 30 LMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $74.8 $73.2 $73.2 $450.00 $73.2K 185 20 LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $73.6 $69.0 $72.9 $450.00 $72.9K 185 40

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is the world's largest defense contractor and has dominated the Western market for high-end fighter aircraft since it won the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program in 2001. Aeronautics is Lockheed's largest segment, which derives upward of two-thirds of its revenue from the F-35. Lockheed's remaining segments are rotary and mission systems, mainly encompassing the Sikorsky helicopter business; missiles and fire control, which creates missiles and missile defense systems; and space systems, which produces satellites and receives equity income from the United Launch Alliance joint venture.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Lockheed Martin, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Lockheed Martin's Current Market Status

With a volume of 953,096, the price of LMT is up 2.4% at $485.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Lockheed Martin

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $472.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Lockheed Martin with a target price of $468. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Lockheed Martin, targeting a price of $476.

