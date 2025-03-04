A Closer Look at Boeing's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Boeing BA, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 100 extraordinary options activities for Boeing. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 43% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 37 are puts, totaling $5,375,352, and 63 are calls, amounting to $4,032,831.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $90.0 to $250.0 for Boeing during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Boeing stands at 1997.66, with a total volume reaching 28,469.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Boeing, situated within the strike price corridor from $90.0 to $250.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Boeing 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $23.95 $23.1 $23.7 $170.00 $2.3M 9.0K 1.0K BA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $14.15 $14.05 $14.05 $155.00 $734.7K 1.7K 14 BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $42.5 $41.65 $42.5 $150.00 $425.0K 1.5K 140 BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.8 $9.4 $9.5 $140.00 $380.0K 3.9K 664 BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $13.9 $13.55 $13.9 $230.00 $125.1K 1.1K 128

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and Global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with defense contractors such as Lockheed and Northrop to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

Where Is Boeing Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 10,822,445, the BA's price is down by -5.22%, now at $161.18.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 50 days.

What The Experts Say On Boeing

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $210.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Boeing, maintaining a target price of $210.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Boeing with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.