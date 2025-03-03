Blackstone Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Blackstone.

Looking at options history for Blackstone BX we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $358,081 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $315,820.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $190.0 for Blackstone, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Blackstone's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Blackstone's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

Blackstone Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $15.7 $14.4 $15.7 $175.00 $91.0K 373 59 BX PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $12.1 $11.15 $12.1 $145.00 $89.5K 89 75 BX PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $7.25 $6.15 $7.25 $130.00 $76.8K 242 107 BX CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $22.2 $20.25 $22.2 $160.00 $73.2K 305 36 BX PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $7.3 $6.95 $6.95 $155.00 $63.9K 393 92

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.108 trillion in total asset under management, including $820.5 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of September 2024. The company has four core business segments: private equity (25% of fee-earning AUM and 30% of base management fees), real estate (35% and 39%), credit and insurance (31% and 24%), and multi-asset investing (9% and 7%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

In light of the recent options history for Blackstone, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Blackstone

Currently trading with a volume of 782,815, the BX's price is up by 1.27%, now at $163.21.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 45 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Blackstone

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $180.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Blackstone with a target price of $180.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.