Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Meta Platforms

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Meta Platforms.

Looking at options history for Meta Platforms META we detected 99 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 29 are puts, for a total amount of $1,461,157 and 70, calls, for a total amount of $5,519,955.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $380.0 to $750.0 for Meta Platforms during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Meta Platforms's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Meta Platforms's whale activity within a strike price range from $380.0 to $750.0 in the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/14/25 $16.85 $16.7 $16.7 $670.00 $333.4K 946 780 META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/14/25 $17.45 $17.3 $17.3 $670.00 $278.5K 946 996 META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/14/25 $12.55 $12.45 $12.55 $680.00 $220.2K 3.4K 643 META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/14/25 $13.55 $13.45 $13.55 $675.00 $154.4K 1.1K 899 META PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $78.15 $77.75 $78.15 $695.00 $125.0K 85 24

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

In light of the recent options history for Meta Platforms, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Meta Platforms

Trading volume stands at 4,123,818, with META's price down by -0.18%, positioned at $667.03.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 51 days.

What The Experts Say On Meta Platforms

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $935.0.

An analyst from Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $935.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.