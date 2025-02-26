Behind the Scenes of T-Mobile US's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on T-Mobile US. Our analysis of options history for T-Mobile US TMUS revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $270,007, and 6 were calls, valued at $724,296.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $250.0 to $290.0 for T-Mobile US over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for T-Mobile US's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of T-Mobile US's whale trades within a strike price range from $250.0 to $290.0 in the last 30 days.

T-Mobile US Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMUS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.8 $6.2 $6.35 $290.00 $407.6K 2.0K 925 TMUS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.35 $6.3 $6.35 $290.00 $125.7K 2.0K 255 TMUS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $3.9 $3.85 $3.72 $265.00 $89.1K 144 272 TMUS PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $21.15 $20.85 $21.15 $270.00 $71.9K 151 0 TMUS PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $12.15 $11.9 $12.15 $270.00 $48.6K 487 2

About T-Mobile US

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, and that firm merged with Sprint in 2020, creating the second-largest wireless carrier in the us. T-Mobile now serves 77 million postpaid and 21 million prepaid phone customers, equal to around 30% of the us retail wireless market. The firm entered the fixed-wireless broadband market aggressively in 2021 and now serves more than 5 million residential and business customers. In addition, T-Mobile provides wholesale services to resellers.

In light of the recent options history for T-Mobile US, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

T-Mobile US's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 922,196, with TMUS's price down by -2.53%, positioned at $263.7.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On T-Mobile US

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $260.0.

* An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on T-Mobile US, which currently sits at a price target of $245. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Tigress Financial keeps a Buy rating on T-Mobile US with a target price of $290. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for T-Mobile US, targeting a price of $255. * An analyst from Benchmark persists with their Buy rating on T-Mobile US, maintaining a target price of $275. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on T-Mobile US with a target price of $235.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.