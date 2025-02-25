United Airlines Holdings's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards United Airlines Holdings UAL, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UAL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 30 extraordinary options activities for United Airlines Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 60% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 10 are puts, totaling $1,119,994, and 20 are calls, amounting to $1,752,676.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $130.0 for United Airlines Holdings over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Airlines Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Airlines Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $45.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $10.85 $10.6 $10.64 $100.00 $532.0K 2.9K 600 UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.7 $9.6 $9.7 $120.00 $244.3K 945 265 UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $10.6 $10.5 $10.6 $100.00 $228.9K 2.9K 816 UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.4 $5.2 $5.4 $95.00 $216.2K 993 410 UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.75 $5.55 $5.75 $95.00 $197.2K 993 1.5K

About United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines is a major us network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large us peers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with United Airlines Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is United Airlines Holdings Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 3,986,493, the UAL's price is up by 0.15%, now at $97.92.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On United Airlines Holdings

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $130.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for United Airlines Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.