American Express Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards American Express AXP, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AXP usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for American Express. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 22% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $472,204, and 6 are calls, amounting to $491,612.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $220.0 to $350.0 for American Express over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for American Express's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of American Express's whale trades within a strike price range from $220.0 to $350.0 in the last 30 days.

American Express Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $12.4 $11.3 $11.5 $220.00 $230.0K 133 200 AXP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $49.1 $48.0 $49.1 $320.00 $216.0K 344 44 AXP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $50.5 $48.55 $49.84 $300.00 $149.1K 158 30 AXP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $48.5 $47.85 $48.5 $300.00 $145.5K 158 61 AXP CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/28/25 $3.6 $3.4 $3.6 $292.50 $63.3K 62 245

About American Express

American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. Since 2018, it has operated in three segments: global consumer services, global commercial services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.

American Express's Current Market Status

With a volume of 1,303,596, the price of AXP is down -0.22% at $294.87.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for American Express

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $331.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on American Express, maintaining a target price of $350. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on American Express, maintaining a target price of $370. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for American Express, targeting a price of $320. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Compass Point keeps a Neutral rating on American Express with a target price of $309. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on American Express with a target price of $310.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.