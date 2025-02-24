Decoding Applied Mat's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Applied Mat. Our analysis of options history for Applied Mat AMAT revealed 48 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 60% of traders were bullish, while 31% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 16 were puts, with a value of $1,178,018, and 32 were calls, valued at $1,837,751.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $120.0 and $230.0 for Applied Mat, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Applied Mat's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Applied Mat's whale trades within a strike price range from $120.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Applied Mat 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.65 $10.35 $10.35 $145.00 $362.2K 754 350 AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $7.1 $6.85 $7.0 $175.00 $234.5K 1.7K 350 AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $1.38 $1.23 $1.38 $195.00 $138.1K 80 2.1K AMAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $10.6 $9.9 $10.1 $125.00 $133.3K 190 0 AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $42.0 $41.4 $42.0 $145.00 $126.0K 158 0

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials Inc is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Applied Mat, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Applied Mat Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 3,474,092, the AMAT's price is down by -1.48%, now at $169.44.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 80 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Applied Mat

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $205.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Applied Mat with a target price of $235. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Applied Mat, which currently sits at a price target of $202. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Applied Mat, maintaining a target price of $190. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Applied Mat, targeting a price of $195.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Applied Mat, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.